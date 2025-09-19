Nashik: UPL Limited Wins Legal Battle Against Bhagyalaxmi Agro Services | www.upl-ltd.com

Nashik: UPL Limited, an agricultural solutions provider, has won a court battle against Bhagyalaxmi Agro Services of Nashik. The company has warned defaulters of legal action and reiterated its commitment to protect business integrity and ensure fair practices in the sector.

The dispute, which lasted five years, arose when Bhagyalaxmi Agro Services defaulted on its dues to UPL Limited. The conflict originated from a dishonoured cheque of Rs 58.23 lakh (including principal of Rs 50.81 lakh plus interest). Despite repeated reminders, the default persisted, leaving UPL with no choice but to initiate appropriate legal recourse.

During the trial, Bhagyalaxmi Agro Services repeatedly sought adjournments. However, the Patiala House Court upheld UPL’s claim, recognising both the overdue payment and the harassment caused by unnecessary delays. The court subsequently ordered repayment of Rs 70 lakh, covering the cheque amount, legal expenses and penalties.

In its appeal, the defaulter faced an even sterner reception at the appellate court, which refused to entertain repeated obstructions. UPL was represented by senior advocate Ved Vyas Tripathi. Confronted with the possibility of imprisonment and harsher financial penalties, Bhagyalaxmi Agro Services agreed to settle for Rs 61.5 lakh along with an additional Rs 3.5 lakh penalty imposed for wasting judicial time.

Speaking on the judgment, a UPL Legal Team member said, “This is a clear message to anyone attempting to avoid their financial obligations. Payment defaults and delaying tactics will attract both steep financial consequences and legal action, including jail time wherever necessary.”