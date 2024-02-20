Nashik: Uncertainty Prevails Among Farmers Despite Onion Export Ban Lift Announcement | Representative pic

The onion export ban, initially announced by the Centre on December 8, is anticipated to persist until March 31. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the government is seemingly lifting this ban to curry favor among the middle class by stabilizing onion prices. Despite the onset of summer onions in the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) of Nashik, Asia's largest onion market, there has been no official notification regarding the lifting of the export ban.

Farmers remain perplexed as the promised lifting of the ban has not been substantiated by any official notification even after 48 hours. Furthermore, following a two-day hiatus, onion prices experienced a temporary surge post-announcement of the export ban lift, only to decline once more.

On Tuesday, during the morning session at the Lasalgaon market committee, the minimum price of onions stood at ₹800, with an average price of ₹1,650. Meanwhile, at Yeola-Adsul APMC, around 5,000 quintals of onions were received, fetching a minimum price of ₹350 and an average of ₹1,675. Similarly, the Lasalgaon-Vinchur market committee received approximately 10,300 quintals of onions, with a minimum price of ₹900 and an average of ₹1,650. Additionally, 8,000 quintals of Pole onions were received at the Pimpalgaon Baswant market committee, commanding a minimum price of ₹500 and an average of ₹1,700.

Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra Onion Growers Association, expressed skepticism regarding the credibility of the decision to lift the onion export ban. He emphasized the need for compensation to onion producers who suffered significant losses due to the export ban, suggesting that the central government should provide at least ₹2,000 per farmer as restitution.