Nashik: Two Dead In Road Accident On Samruddhi Expressway

Representational Image |

Two people were killed and three seriously injured when their speeding SUV jumped over the divider and overturned on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nashik district on Thursday morning, police said. The SUV was on its way to Nashik from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The accident took place at Khamble Shivar village near Sinnar town.

As the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control, it crossed the divider, broke side barriers, and turned turtle, a police official said. The passengers of the SUV were residents of Karodi village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The deceased were identified as Bajirao Eknath Gangurde (65), who died on the spot, and Nisha Ramkisan Gatkal (20), who died during treatment at a hospital.

One of the injured persons was admitted to a private hospital in Sinnar, and the other two were admitted to District Civil Hospital in Nashik, the official said.