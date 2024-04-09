Nashik: Two Construction Workers Die As Wall Collapses

Representative Image

A tragic incident shook the Sharda Nagar area of Savarkar Nagar on Gangapur Road, as the protective wall of an under-construction bungalow collapsed, claiming the lives of two labourers. The unfortunate accident occurred on Monday morning, leaving two other workers critically injured.

The deceased have been identified as Gokul Sampat Potinde (28) and Prabhakar Kalu Borse (37), both hailing from Dari. The injured workers, Anil Ramdas Jadhav (30) and Santosh Tukaram Daroge (45), residents of Dari and Kale Nagar respectively, are currently undergoing treatment.

The bungalow under construction belongs to BJP leader Keda Aher and is situated in Sharda Nagar, Gangapur Road. Construction activities, including the erection of a protective wall, were underway when tragedy struck. At around 10:30 am, a portion of the wall collapsed suddenly, resulting in the injury of four workers.

The injured labourers were promptly rushed to a nearby private hospital for medical attention. Following the unfortunate demise of the two workers, the Gangapur police have registered a case of accidental death. Investigations are underway, with authorities beginning the process of recording statements from the injured workers to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the tragic accident.