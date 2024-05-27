Nashik: Tourists Warned as Three Drown at Vaitarna Dam Amid Rising Incidents | Representative Image

As the holiday season is on, the tourists are attracted to water bodies in Igatpuri. The incident of five drownings at Bhavali dam is still fresh and now another incident of drowning of three tourists has highlighted the need for safety and vigilance at water bodies. The latest tragedy occurred on Sunday afternoon when three tourists drowned at the Vaitarna Dam.

Ghoti police have initiated a search operation with the help of local citizens and informed authorities. However, the rescue efforts are being hampered by the fast and high flow of water being supplied to Mumbai.

Two seperate incidents

The incident occurred in two locations: two individuals drowned at Jharwad area and one person at Vavi Harsh area within the dam area. Rescue teams have been dispatched, but the identities of the drowned individuals have yet to be confirmed.

The frequency of drowning and accidents in the taluka has been on the rise in recent days. The Vaitarna River, in particular, is known for its deep valleys and strong currents, making it especially dangerous.

Authorities and local leaders have issued stern warnings to tourists to avoid dangerous areas and to refrain from diving into deep waters. Bhagwan Madhe, President of the Elgar Kashtakari Sanghatana, has highlighted the need for tourists to seek local assistance and to gauge water depth before entering. Madhe has called for a ban on tourists accessing perilous spots to prevent further tragedies.