 Nashik: Tight Security At Igatpuri EVM Storage Room Ahead Of Vote Counting
As the date for the counting of votes for the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections approaches, tight security has been deployed at the security room where the voting machines are stored. Amidst the biting cold, police and other concerned agencies are maintaining a strict vigil, keeping warm by bonfires.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
After the voting for 18 seats in the Igatpuri Municipal Council and the mayoral post, a special room has been created to safely store the EVM machines. A strong security detail comprising the SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), Igatpuri police, municipal council employees, and fire brigade personnel is stationed outside this room. Considering the intensity of the cold, the police are keeping watch while warming themselves by bonfires.

Thirteen CCTV cameras have been installed in the area for security purposes, and continuous monitoring is being carried out. A team from the Igatpuri police station is inspecting the area around the room every 10 to 12 minutes.

So far, 51 candidates and their representatives have visited the security room and inspected the EVMs. All candidates are being given the opportunity to inspect the machines as per the rules.

With the counting date approaching, the 70 candidates for the councilor positions and the four mayoral candidates are feeling anxious. Given the fierce competition between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti alliances, everyone's attention is focused on the results.

The Igatpuri Police Inspector said, “The security of the voting machines is our top priority. Every precaution is being taken to ensure that there are no complaints. The election process will be conducted peacefully and transparently.”

The administration's vigilance remains high during this crucial stage of the election process. It is also being said that tight security will be maintained on the day of the vote counting.

