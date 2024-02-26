Nashik: Thieves Make Off With Cash, Scotch From Hotel On Mumbai-Agra Highway |

The audacity of thieves on the Mumbai-Agra Highway persists, with yet another daring theft occurring just 500 metres away from the recent wine shop incident in Talegaon Shivar. Around midnight on Saturday, at Hotel Shahi Plaza, thieves broke into the establishment by smashing the kitchen window.

In this daring heist, the thieves made away with ₹1.05 lakh in cash and approximately ₹2 lakh worth of expensive scotch. Strikingly similar to the previous incident, the culprits cut CCTV wires and stole the DVR, hindering potential investigations. The theft comes in the wake of a recent forced theft of ₹53 lakh at the wine shop, raising concerns among businesses along the highway.

Business owners are expressing anxiety, urging increased police patrolling at night to curb the rising incidents of theft. Police Inspector Rahul Tasare, who recently took over from Inspector Raju Surve, visited the crime scene. The ongoing spate of thefts has left citizens and businessmen demanding swift action to bring the culprits to justice.

The repeated thefts have posed a significant challenge for the police, with citizens questioning the efficacy in controlling criminal activities along the highway. Business owners are worried about the impact on their operations if the thieves are not apprehended promptly. Inspector Rahul Tasare, along with a dedicated team, is actively investigating the recent incident.