Nashik: Ten Criminals Expelled For Involvement In Illegal Trafficking And Sale Of Bovine Animals

In a landmark move, the police commissionerate has imposed a ban on ten individuals involved in the illegal trafficking and sale of bovine animals, including beef sellers, from the city and district for a period of one and a half years. This marks the first instance of such action taken by the police against this type of crime.*

The directive was issued by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik to take preventive measures against individuals engaged in illegal activities such as mokka (illegal slaughter), transportation, and tadpari (illegal sale). Acting upon this order, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Siddheshwar Dhumal and Senior Police Inspector Gajendra Patil proposed a plan for enforcement. Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan subsequently apprehended ten suspects implicated in these activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sadam Qayyum alias Bablu Qureshi, Shoaib Samad Qureshi, Imran Ramzan Khan, Irfan Noor Qureshi, Sadiq Mushtaq Qureshi, Mohammad Joheb Aslam Qureshi, Javed Rahim Qureshi, Danik Rafiq Shaikh, Zoheb alias Sonu Samad Qureshi, and Anjum Bismillah Qureshi.

This proactive measure by the police aims to instill fear among those involved in such criminal activities. While cases were previously filed against beef sellers and traffickers, concrete actions were lacking. It is hoped that by cracking down on first-time offenders, the perpetrators of these crimes will be duly punished, leading to a reduction in such illegal practices.