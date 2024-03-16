Nashik: Deputy Speaker Orders Probe Into Tender Fraud in Zila Parishad

The Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, has directed the Chief Executive Officer to investigate alleged fraudulent activities surrounding a tender submission. The directive comes after concerns were raised regarding the authenticity of documents attached to the tender by a contractor purportedly linked to a Union Minister's personal assistant.

The contractor in question faces accusations of submitting fake documents along with the tender, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. Executive Engineer Sandeep Sonawane has affirmed that if the allegations are substantiated, legal action will be pursued against the individual involved.

The situation has stirred up discussions within the Zila Parishad, particularly amidst ongoing elections. The letter from the NCP leader, urging action against the contractor allegedly associated with BJP ministers, has added fuel to the debate.

This development follows previous disputes within the Zila Parishad concerning tender openings and contract awards. Instances of conflicts between contractors and interventions by political figures have complicated matters, leading to delays and controversies.

The investigation is underway, with authorities scrutinising documents attached to the tender submission for potential irregularities. Allegations of using forged certificates and signatures from unrelated departments have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the tender process.

As per government directives issued in 2018, any instances of document forgery or fraud during tender proceedings warrant immediate legal action. The Zila Parishad remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding ethical standards and accountability in all its operations.