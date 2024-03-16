 Nashik: Adgaon Truck Terminal Issue Resolved After Minister's Intervention
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Following successful mediation by Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, the longstanding issue concerning the Adgaon truck terminal has finally been resolved. This development is expected to pave the way for the terminal's development, bringing relief to all stakeholders involved.

The resolution came after Girish Mahajan issued directives to Municipal Commissioner Ashok Karanjkar, instructing him to allocate additional space for the truck terminal adjacent to the bus depot currently under development by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. This decision aims to address the concerns raised by the Nashik District Transport Association and ensure the smooth functioning of both facilities.

During a meeting with Minister Mahajan, office bearers of the Nashik District Transport Association discussed various aspects of the issue and expressed their commitment to cooperate with the authorities in implementing the proposed solutions successfully. Following the minister's instructions, further discussions will take place with the association's officials on Monday, March 18, in the Municipal Commissioner's hall.

The resolution of the Adgaon truck terminal issue marks a significant step forward in addressing stakeholders' concerns and fostering development in the region. With Girish Mahajan's intervention, constructive dialogue and collaborative action are expected to ensure the efficient functioning of vital infrastructure facilities in Nashik city.

