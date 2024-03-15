 Nashik: Banned Pan Masala Worth ₹90,000 Seized, 2 Held
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Nashik Road Police have swiftly taken action by apprehending two suspects and seizing a significant stock of banned pan masala near the railway station.

The suspects, identified as Aziz Sheikh (35) from Manmad and Mohmand Ali Qasim (42) from Gosavi Wadi, were found in possession of pan masala valued at ₹90,000.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered against both individuals at the Nashik Road Police Station, signalling the enforcement of strict measures against the distribution and sale of banned substances.

The police's proactive intervention underscores their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

