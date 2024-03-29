Nashik: Telescope-Making Workshop Concludes by IUCAA and MVP |

A two-day telescope-making workshop for professors, aimed at fostering scientific curiosity and interest leading to imbibing scientific temperament in students, concluded at Baburao Ganpatrao Thackeray College of Engineering in Nashik.

The workshop, organised in collaboration by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), a leading organisation in Astronomy and Astrophysics, sought to empower students with practical knowledge in the field of astronomy and astrophysics.

The workshop commenced with an inauguration ceremony led by Principal Dr Devane, followed by enlightening sessions conducted by special trainers from IUCAA, Pune, Tushar Purohit, Maharudra Mate and Prasad Adekar as special trainers. Participants were introduced to various aspects of astronomy, including the invention and evolution of telescopes, historical and contemporary developments in the field, and techniques for night sky observation.

Read Also Pune BJP Grapples With Internal Dissent As Sanjay Kakade Continues Bid For Lok Sabha Ticket Even...

Hands-on training in constructing telescopes

Under the guidance of expert trainers, students were provided hands-on training in constructing telescopes, thereby enhancing their understanding of astronomical instruments. Subsequent sessions focused on practical applications, such as observing celestial bodies and events, as well as discussions on career opportunities in Astrophysics and Astronomy.

In the concluding program, General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sansthan, Adv Nitin Thackeray emphasised the organisation's commitment to promoting modern knowledge through innovative training initiatives. He lauded the efforts of IUCAA and other training institutes in enhancing the quality of education and fostering scientific curiosity among students.

Professor Mandalik shared insights into Marathi literature on astronomy. As the workshop concluded, Professor Nathe facilitated the distribution of telescopes to 25 teachers and educational institutions, empowering them to continue the journey of scientific exploration in their classrooms.