Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations | Sourced

Nashik: A senior delegation from the Government of Telangana began its two-day study visit to Nashik today to review the preparatory and administrative arrangements being undertaken for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The visit aims to draw operational and institutional insights for the organisation of 'Godavari Pushkaram 2027' in Telangana.

On the first day, the delegation undertook field visits to key Kumbh-related locations in Nashik city. The team visited Ramkund and the Godavari riverfront to assess ghat capacity, riverfront infrastructure, safety measures and ritual management systems. The delegation also reviewed arrangements in the Panchvati area, focusing on pedestrian circulation planning, vending regulation and heritage interface management. At Kalaram Temple, discussions were held on temple precinct management and crowd arrangements during peak pilgrimage days. The team further visited Sadhugram to understand planning for temporary accommodation of sadhus and observed the evening Goda Aarti.

A review meeting was held with Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair and representatives from the Nashik Police Department, NMC, and NTKMA, during which sector-wise preparations, inter-departmental coordination, infrastructure augmentation, sanitation planning, security arrangements, and crowd management strategies were discussed. The interaction facilitated an exchange of experiences in managing large-scale religious congregations.

The Telangana delegation is led by Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Endowments Department. The delegation includes Govind Hari, Dharmic Adviser, Endowments Department; Somaraju, OSD to Minister for Endowments; Ramakrishna, RJC, Endowments Department; and Durga Prasad, Executive Engineer, Endowments Department.

The delegation will visit Trimbakeshwar on Wednesday to review temple area planning, pilgrim flow management and associated infrastructure arrangements as part of the Simhastha preparations.