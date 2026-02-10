 Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations

Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations

The team visited Ramkund and the Godavari riverfront to assess ghat capacity, riverfront infrastructure, safety measures and ritual management systems. The delegation also reviewed arrangements in the Panchvati area, focusing on pedestrian circulation planning, vending regulation and heritage interface management

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations | Sourced

Nashik: A senior delegation from the Government of Telangana began its two-day study visit to Nashik today to review the preparatory and administrative arrangements being undertaken for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The visit aims to draw operational and institutional insights for the organisation of 'Godavari Pushkaram 2027' in Telangana.

On the first day, the delegation undertook field visits to key Kumbh-related locations in Nashik city. The team visited Ramkund and the Godavari riverfront to assess ghat capacity, riverfront infrastructure, safety measures and ritual management systems. The delegation also reviewed arrangements in the Panchvati area, focusing on pedestrian circulation planning, vending regulation and heritage interface management. At Kalaram Temple, discussions were held on temple precinct management and crowd arrangements during peak pilgrimage days. The team further visited Sadhugram to understand planning for temporary accommodation of sadhus and observed the evening Goda Aarti.

Read Also
Pune: PM Narendra Modi Calls Senior Leader Sharad Pawar To Enquire About Health After...
article-image

A review meeting was held with Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair and representatives from the Nashik Police Department, NMC, and NTKMA, during which sector-wise preparations, inter-departmental coordination, infrastructure augmentation, sanitation planning, security arrangements, and crowd management strategies were discussed. The interaction facilitated an exchange of experiences in managing large-scale religious congregations.

The Telangana delegation is led by Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Endowments Department. The delegation includes Govind Hari, Dharmic Adviser, Endowments Department; Somaraju, OSD to Minister for Endowments; Ramakrishna, RJC, Endowments Department; and Durga Prasad, Executive Engineer, Endowments Department.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BJP Leader Vivekanand Gupta Issues Stern Warning Against Extortion By Housing Societies Collecting Illegal Fees For Occupation Certificates
Mumbai News: BJP Leader Vivekanand Gupta Issues Stern Warning Against Extortion By Housing Societies Collecting Illegal Fees For Occupation Certificates
New Zealand's KKR Duo Tim Seifert & Finn Allen Set Record For Biggest Partnership In T20 World Cup History
New Zealand's KKR Duo Tim Seifert & Finn Allen Set Record For Biggest Partnership In T20 World Cup History
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats

The delegation will visit Trimbakeshwar on Wednesday to review temple area planning, pilgrim flow management and associated infrastructure arrangements as part of the Simhastha preparations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

506 Villages In Jalgaon Likely To Face Water Scarcity; Zilla Parishad Allocates ₹5.23 Crore
506 Villages In Jalgaon Likely To Face Water Scarcity; Zilla Parishad Allocates ₹5.23 Crore
Nashik: Narendra Chhajed Re-Elected President Of District Table Tennis Association
Nashik: Narendra Chhajed Re-Elected President Of District Table Tennis Association
Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of...
Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of...
Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations
Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations
Cyber Fraud Shock In Nashik: Businessman Cheated Of Rs 10 lakh In The Name Of Forex Trading
Cyber Fraud Shock In Nashik: Businessman Cheated Of Rs 10 lakh In The Name Of Forex Trading