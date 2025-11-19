Nashik: St. Francis Students Appointed As ‘Traffic Ambassadors’ During CP Office Visit |

Nashik: Under the ‘Walk-in Tour of Nashik CP Office’ initiative, 50 students from St. Francis High School, Ranenagar, visited the Police Commissioner’s Office. During the visit, the students learned about various operations carried out at the Commissioner’s Office and got their queries resolved.



The initiative was conducted under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. During this tour, the students were informed about the work of various departments such as the Inward–Outward Section, Character and Passport Verification Branch, Control Room, Dial 112, Traffic Control Room, and traffic awareness activities. On this occasion, the students were also presented with ‘Traffic Ambassador’ badges.



Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke, Senior Police Inspector Sushil Jumde, Reserve Police Inspector Jogdand, the school’s Principal Manju Patil, Pramod Gite, and teachers were present for the program.