Nashik: Sindhi Community Shuts Shops In Mass Protest Over Social Media Insult To Shri Jhulelal Sai

Nashik: The Sindhi community in Nashik city and the Nashik Road area spontaneously closed all shops in protest against the statement made on social media by Amit Baghel, a self-proclaimed leader of the Johar community from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, that he had insulted the Sindhi community and their worshipped deity Shri Jhulelal Sai.

This incident created a situation of closing of shops in Nashik City and Nashik Road area. Sindhi shops in Muktidham Temple area, Meena Bazaar, Subhash Road, Old Bitco Hospital area, Shahu Path, Tilak Path, Masjid Road, Dutt Mandir Road, Jail Road, Shivajinagar and other areas. remained closed throughout the day. Due to this, the markets in the area came to a standstill and the citizens who came to shop ran out.





The post made by Amit Baghel on social media has seriously hurt the sentiments of the Sindhi community. This statement is being condemned across the country, and protest movements have taken place in many places.

The Sindhi Panchayat in Nashik city has called for a one-day bandh and has taken out a march to the District Collector's office demanding immediate registration of a case against Amit Baghel and his arrest. Many Sindhi brothers from the vicinity participated in this march. During the march, there was an atmosphere of sloganeering like "Jai Jhulelal", "Sindhi is Sanatan Hindu". Sindhi community leaders warned that insulting the worshipped deity of the community will not be tolerated.

In the wake of this incident, the Sindhi community has protested peacefully, expressing fear that social harmony is being threatened due to hateful posts on social media. The local administration has taken serious note of the matter and assured justice to the complainants. It has been appealed to the citizens to post responsibly on social media.