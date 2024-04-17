Nashik: Shri Ram Rath Yatra On Ram Navami At Kavnai Tirtha

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Shri Ram Mitra Mandal of Gonde Dumala from Kavanai Tirtha, the original site of Simhastha Kumbh Mela, organized the revered Shri Ram Rath Yatra. The procession commenced to the beats of Mridunga and Taal, led by Bal Varkari, embarking on a significant journey through various villages, including Mukne, Paadli, Janori, Nandurvaidya, Belgaum Kurhe, Sanjegaon, Murambi, Wadivarhe, and Gonde Dumala.

Under the guidance of Shri Ram Mitra Mandal President Sajan Nathe, the procession has been an annual tradition for the past three years, aimed at emphasizing the importance of religious values among the youth and commemorating Ram Navami. The procession serves as a reminder for the present and future generations to uphold the principles embodied by Maryada Purushottam Ram through their actions and thoughts.