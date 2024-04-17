 'Ayodhya Is In Incomparable Bliss': PM Modi Extends Wishes On Ram Navami
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Ayodhya Is In Incomparable Bliss': PM Modi Extends Wishes On Ram Navami

'Ayodhya Is In Incomparable Bliss': PM Modi Extends Wishes On Ram Navami

PM Narendra Modi said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a huge number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
'Ayodhya Is In Incomparable Bliss': PM Modi Extends Wishes On Ram Navami |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country for so many years, he said in a series of posts on X.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

Read Also
Ram Navami 2024: Puja Muharat, Significance, Rituals & All You Need To Know
article-image

Modi said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a huge number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate within him with the same energy.

Lord Ram is deeply embedded in the hearts of Indians. Ram Navami is also a time to remember and respect those saints and devotees who dedicated their lives to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Modi said.

"I am confident that Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram's life and ideals will become a strong basis for constructing 'Viksit Bharat'. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the prime minister said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata, PM Spar Over Ram Navami

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata, PM Spar Over Ram Navami

Live Breaking News Updates: Rahul Gandhi Predicts 150 Seats For BJP In Lok Sabha Elections

Live Breaking News Updates: Rahul Gandhi Predicts 150 Seats For BJP In Lok Sabha Elections

Centre Sets Up 6-Member Panel On LGBTQ+ Issues

Centre Sets Up 6-Member Panel On LGBTQ+ Issues

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Names 3 Sitting MLAs, Ex-MLA For 4 Seats

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Names 3 Sitting MLAs, Ex-MLA For 4 Seats

Election Commission Receives 200 Complaints On Model Code Of Conduct Violations Since Lok Sabha...

Election Commission Receives 200 Complaints On Model Code Of Conduct Violations Since Lok Sabha...