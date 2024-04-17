'Ayodhya Is In Incomparable Bliss': PM Modi Extends Wishes On Ram Navami |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को भगवान श्रीराम के जन्मोत्सव रामनवमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं! इस पावन अवसर पर मेरा मन भावविभोर और कृतार्थ है। ये श्रीराम की परम कृपा है कि इसी वर्ष अपने कोटि-कोटि देशवासियों के साथ मैं अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का साक्षी बना। अवधपुरी के उस क्षण की स्मृतियां… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

यह पहली रामनवमी है, जब अयोध्या के भव्य और दिव्य राम मंदिर में हमारे राम लला विराजमान हो चुके हैं। रामनवमी के इस उत्सव में आज अयोध्या एक अप्रतिम आनंद में है। 5 शताब्दियों की प्रतीक्षा के बाद आज हमें ये रामनवमी अयोध्या में इस तरह मनाने का सौभाग्य मिला है। यह देशवासियों की इतने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country for so many years, he said in a series of posts on X.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

Modi said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a huge number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

प्रभु श्रीराम भारतीय जनमानस के रोम-रोम में रचे-बसे हैं, अंतर्मन में समाहित हैं। भव्य राम मंदिर की प्रथम रामनवमी का यह अवसर उन असंख्य राम भक्तों और संत-महात्माओं को स्मरण और नमन करने का भी है, जिन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए समर्पित कर दिया। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate within him with the same energy.

Lord Ram is deeply embedded in the hearts of Indians. Ram Navami is also a time to remember and respect those saints and devotees who dedicated their lives to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Modi said.

मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम का जीवन और उनके आदर्श विकसित भारत के निर्माण के सशक्त आधार बनेंगे। उनका आशीर्वाद आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करेगा। प्रभु श्रीराम के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि नमन और वंदन! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

"I am confident that Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram's life and ideals will become a strong basis for constructing 'Viksit Bharat'. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the prime minister said.