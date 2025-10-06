UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Muzaffarnagar Tragedy And Wishes Speedy Recovery For Injured Citizens; Video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the Muzaffarnagar road accident and directed the officials to immediately transport the injured to the hospital and ensure their proper treatment, as per CMO.

CM Yogi also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on the loss of life in the road accident in Muzaffarnagar district. Chief Minister directed the district administration officials to immediately transport the injured to the hospital and ensure their proper treatment. He also wished them a speedy recovery," a statement from CMO said.

Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan meeting with people from across the state, where they shared their grievances related to police, revenue, employment, electricity, and financial assistance.

He personally received petitions and directed officials to ensure swift and fair resolution of each case within a set timeframe.

The Chief Minister reiterated that ensuring happiness and satisfaction on every citizen's face is the top priority of his government.

He said, "Bringing a smile to someone's face is equivalent to serving God. The state government is working with full commitment to ease the suffering of every individual. Benefits of government schemes are reaching everyone without any discrimination, and 'Janata Darshan' plays a vital role in resolving people's issues."

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with the children who accompanied their parents. He patted their heads affectionately, offered them chocolates and toffees, and encouraged them to study well and play with enthusiasm, creating a homely and compassionate atmosphere at the event.

A day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Mission Shakti 5.0, continuing efforts to empower women and daughters across the state, and under the campaign, the Uttar Pradesh Police, led by ADG Padmaja Chauhan, carried out inspections at over 1,08,292 temples and public spaces, checked 9,77,269 individuals, registered more than 2,500 FIRs, and strengthened public trust, said an official statement.

