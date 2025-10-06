 Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces

Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces

The incident took place around 1.30 am at the residential building located at Kharwawad locality in Veraval, inspector HR Goswami said. Among those killed was a motorbike rider passing through the area. He was crushed under the rubble and died on the spot, Goswami said. The other two deceased comprised a woman and her daughter who lived in the building, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces | PTI

Somnath (Gujarat): Three persons were killed and two others rescued after a part of an old three-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Veraval city of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

According to locals, the building was nearly 80 years old.

About The Incident

The incident took place around 1.30 am at the residential building located at Kharwawad locality in Veraval, inspector HR Goswami said.

FPJ Shorts
Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board Clinches 3–2 Win Over CISF In Senior Men Hockey 2025
Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board Clinches 3–2 Win Over CISF In Senior Men Hockey 2025
Vodafone Idea’s ₹9,450 Cr AGR Dues Plea Deferred Again, SC To Hear Case On 13 Oct Amid ₹2 Trillion Liability Concerns
Vodafone Idea’s ₹9,450 Cr AGR Dues Plea Deferred Again, SC To Hear Case On 13 Oct Amid ₹2 Trillion Liability Concerns
'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur Over Dog Waste; WATCH
'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur Over Dog Waste; WATCH
Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar Pradesh
Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar Pradesh

Among those killed was a motorbike rider passing through the area. He was crushed under the rubble and died on the spot, Goswami said.

The other two deceased comprised a woman and her daughter who lived in the building, he said.

Read Also
UP Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Cousin Over Dog Carcass Dispute In Shahjahanpur, Police Launch Hunt...
article-image

After being alerted, teams of firefighters, police, civic personnel and locals started the rescue operation, which went on till 5 am, the official said.

Three bodies were pulled out from the rubble, while two persons were rescued. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Jungi (34), Devkiben Suyani (65) and her daughter Jashoda (35), he said.

Suyani's husband and another woman were rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

The building was around 80 years old and had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time, as per locals.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Man Gropes Woman Outside Busy Sweet Shop In Jaipur, Gets Thrashed By Public

On Camera: Man Gropes Woman Outside Busy Sweet Shop In Jaipur, Gets Thrashed By Public

'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur...

'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur...

Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar...

Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar...

UP: 14-Year-Old Girl Beaten, Choked By Meerut Man After Confronting Him For Secretly Filming Her;...

UP: 14-Year-Old Girl Beaten, Choked By Meerut Man After Confronting Him For Secretly Filming Her;...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Muzaffarnagar Tragedy And Wishes Speedy Recovery...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Muzaffarnagar Tragedy And Wishes Speedy Recovery...