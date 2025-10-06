 UP Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Cousin Over Dog Carcass Dispute In Shahjahanpur, Police Launch Hunt For Accused
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said the family members told police that one Vivek Saxena had run over a stray dog with his car three days ago. When his cousin, Pramod Saxena, 45, asked him to get the carcass removed, an argument broke out between them.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

Shahjahanpur: A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin brother following a dispute over removing a dog's carcass here, police said on Monday.

On Sunday night, Vivek, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, arrived at Pramod’s house and shot him dead with a country-made pistol, Dwivedi told PTI.

The incident took place late Sunday in the Badoozai locality in the Sadar Bazar area, the officer said.

article-image

The accused fled the scene, police said, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

