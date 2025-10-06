'Provide Appropriate Compensation, Conduct Swift Investigation': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi On Jaipur Hospital Fire

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday expressed her condolences to the families affected by the devastating fire at Sawai Man Singh Hospital's Trauma Centre in Jaipur.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the state government to provide fair compensation to the affected families and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

"The news of the painful deaths of several patients due to a fire in the trauma centre of a government hospital in Jaipur is extremely heart-wrenching. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she posted on X.

जयपुर में सरकारी अस्पताल के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में आग लगने की वजह से कई मरीजों की दर्दनाक मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत हृदयविदारक है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।



राज्य सरकार से… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 6, 2025

The Congress leader demanded strict action against those responsible for preventing such incidents in the future.

"I appeal to the state government to provide appropriate compensation to the affected families and to conduct a swift investigation into this incident and take strict action so that such an event does not recur," the post read.

A fire broke out at the ICU of a trauma centre at SMS Hospital in Jaipur on late Sunday night. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed six deaths after the tragic accident.

Prima facie, the fire was caused by a short circuit; meanwhile, the forensics team is investigating to determine the cause, the Police Commissioner told ANI.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara criticised the government for its negligence, alleging that it was involved in corruption.

"The negligence of the system has taken the lives of many people...The state government has completely failed...People are dying after consuming cough syrup, and the Health Minister is giving a clean chit to the pharmaceutical companies...The state government is involved in corruption..." Dotasara told ANI.

#WATCH | Jaipur | On the fire tragedy at the ICU ward of SMS Hospital, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara says, "The negligence of the system has taken the lives of many people...The state government has completely failed...People are dying after consuming cough… pic.twitter.com/qOd1SCoaRJ — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gopal Sharma said that the incident was "unfortunate" and demanded appropriate compensation for the families of the victims.

"This incident is extremely unfortunate. Families have lost loved ones. The grieving families should be given appropriate compensation. Action should be taken against those whose negligence led to this incident," the BJP MLA told ANI.

