UP: 14-Year-Old Girl Beaten, Choked By Meerut Man After Confronting Him For Secretly Filming Her; Accused Caught On CCTV

Meerut: A 14-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and strangled on a public road in Meerut's Kithaur area after confronting a man who had allegedly filmed her without her consent.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the man gripping the girl's neck for several seconds as she struggles to break free. The disturbing video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

A detailed account of the incident

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place on October 3. The minor, who had travelled from Ghaziabad’s Loni area to visit her grandmother’s village, confronted a 20-year-old man named Janu, son of Jabbar, after learning that he had secretly recorded a video of her.

Eyewitnesses said the confrontation turned violent when the girl asked Janu to show his mobile phone and asked him to show what video he had recorded. The CCTV footage shows Janu attacking her, pinning her to the ground, and attempting to choke her. When she managed to get up, he grabbed her by the neck again, causing her to reportedly lose consciousness.

Residents who heard her screams rushed to help her, rescuing her and informing her family. The girl was later taken to the police station, where her relatives filed a complaint.

Police Arrest Accused

Police said the accused was arrested soon after the video went viral online. Investigations revealed that the assault followed a dispute over an alleged mobile phone recording of the girl.

The incident has also drew political reactions. The Samajwadi Party criticised the Uttar Pradesh state government, alleging that women’s safety under the ruling BJP had deteriorated. In a post on X, the party wrote, “Sisters and daughters are not safe under the BJP government,” citing the Meerut incident among other recent cases.

It added that claims of women’s protection in Uttar Pradesh stand exposed as the state continues to rank among the highest in crimes against women.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.