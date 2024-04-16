Ram Navami 2024: Puja Muharat, Significance, Rituals & All You Need To Know

Canva

Ram Navami is one of the biggest festivals celebrated all over India. On this day, the lord Rama was born. The day also marks the end of the 9-day Chaitra Navratri celebration. On this auspicious festival, people perform special pooja, Rama Katha, and rituals for lord Rama.

Ram Navami Muharat

The Ram Navami 2024 is going to be celebrated on 17th April, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, the Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is from 11:22 AM to 01:55 PM. The duration of the pooja is 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Navami Tithi Begins: 01:23 PM on April 16, 2024

Navami Tithi Ends: at 03:14 PM on April 17, 2024.

Ram Navami Rituals

Ram Navami is widely celebrated around India. Devotees perform different rituals to celebrate the auspicious festival. From special prayers to fasting, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm among the Ram Lala devotees.

Fasting for Ram Navami

Many observe a long day of fasting for Ram Navami and offer prayers to the god Rama. People visit temples and Ram mandir on this day and perform aarti. By doing all the rituals, devotees embrace the divine energy of god and their blessings.

Ram Katha

Many communities organise a Ram Katha program for the people living around them. They share Lord Rama's story and mythological history on this auspicious day. Through such programs and events, they teach the lessons of Rama to the people and the path of living a positive and goodwill life.

Bhajan and Kirtan

People also love to sing devotional songs and hymns in the name of lord Rama. Bhajan and Kitans are very common rituals seen during the Hindu festival. This brings joy and connectivity among the devotees.