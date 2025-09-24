Nashik Shocker! Leopard Drags Away Soldier’s Two-Year-Old Child In Deolali | Representative Image

Nashik: In the Vadner Gate area, where a three-year-old child named Ayush Bhagat was killed by a leopard a month and a half ago, a leopard attacked and dragged away a two-year-old child named Shrutik Gangadhar at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

This incident has once again spread fear in the area. The forest department, Deolali Artillery Centre personnel and citizens searched for the child till midnight. Drones were also used in the search. Citizens are scared due to this incident.

About the incident:

A leopard attacked and dragged away the two-year-old child of a soldier near the quarters close to Kargil Gate in the Vadner Gate area. After hearing the child's cries, his family came out of the house. They were shocked to see the scenario in front of them.

Citizens gathered after hearing their screams. Everyone chased the leopard for some distance. However, the leopard ran away towards the river. This incident has left the child's parents in a state of shock. The child's mother has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to the information received, the search operation resumed in the morning.