Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Monitors Strong Room Amid Alleged EVM Manipulation Concerns

After the voting process for Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency completed and the EVMs have been kept in the strong room at the warehouse in Satpur; Thackeray's group will now keep a vigilance on strong room till the counting is done.

The watch will be kept to avoid any "manipulation of the EVMs" and untoward incident, the leaders have said. A total of thirteen people will be monitoring the CCTV room and control room day and night.

The leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi had shared the video alleging that some suspicious persons were found in the strong room where EVM machines were kept in some places in the state. So the Thackeray group also became alert and gave a letter in this regard to the district collector that and urged that no one should enter the strong room area.

Sudhakar Badgujar, District Head, Shiv Sena UBT, said, "Technical and non-technical staff should not enter the strong room without Election Commission passes. We have done the work of setting up a separate system at that place to take this precaution. Our representatives will be there to keep an eye."

Thackeray group's candidate Rajabhau Waje had requested the election authorities to keep their representatives till June 4 till the counting of votes. After that the Collector took note of this demand. After the demand made by the MVA, the representatives are being appointed at the control room and CCTV room till June 4.

At the security room of the Central Warehousing Corporation, Ambad, security officers and employees should check the identity card of the said representative and give instructions to allow him to enter the control room and CCTV room adjacent to the strong room. This was stated in the letter sent by the election officials to the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Representatives appointed are as follows:

Suraj Vijay Waje, Vikram Balu Waje, Kailas Waje, Ananda Waje, Anil Pawar, Chandrakant Waje, Pandharinath Warungse, Yogesh Vamane, Sanket Waje, Pankaj Waje, Vikas Shinde, Rishikesh Warungse, Vikas Warungse