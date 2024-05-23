Nashik: Tight Security Deployed at Ambad MIDC Warehouse for EVM Storage | Representative Image

A tight security system has been deployed in the warehouse area of Ambad MIDC in Nashik, where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are kept. Two armed units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been stationed inside the warehouse, while two armed units of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed outside.

On the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, a team of city police is also maintaining security outside the warehouse. Foot patrolling is being conducted by the city police team, and the situation is reviewed every hour by the control room. Security is being provided in two shifts. Additionally, the police have established checkpoints in the squares outside the warehouse, and the operation is being closely monitored. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4.

To manage the security operations, a police control room has been set up at the warehouse. Three enforcers, along with a police inspector, have been appointed to this control room. Entry is strictly controlled, with no one allowed to enter without an identity card. Police have also been posted in the CCTV room of the warehouse to ensure constant surveillance. A police inspector, three assistant inspectors, and a squad of 20 enforcers are stationed at the warehouse to maintain order and security.

No one is allowed to loiter in the warehouse premises without reason. Strict vigilance is being maintained, and officers and employees have been directed to take strict action as necessary.