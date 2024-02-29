Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With Mumbai Blast Accused Salim Kutta

Nashik: The district chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sudhakar Badgujar, finds himself embroiled in controversy as a case has been registered against him in connection with a dance party featuring himself with Mumbai blast accused Salim Kutta. The Adgaon police station initiated legal action against Badgujar under the Unlawful Acts (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following an investigation that linked him to the event.

The video footage of the party, which included Salim Kutta, garnered widespread attention during the winter session held in Nagpur last December. Prompted by public outcry, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry through a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Subsequently, under the guidance of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Badgujar was interrogated by the city crime branch.

Following the inquiry, the Commissioner received a report that led to the registration of a case against Badgujar and Salim Kutta at Adgaon police station for their alleged involvement in illegal activities during the dance party.

Responding to the charges, Badgujar vehemently criticized the state and central government, accusing them of political vendetta and asserting that the case against him was fabricated under pressure. He condemned the lack of investigation by the police and deemed it an attempt to suppress opposition voices.