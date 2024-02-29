 Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With Mumbai Blast Accused Salim Kutta
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With Mumbai Blast Accused Salim Kutta

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With Mumbai Blast Accused Salim Kutta

The video footage of the party, which included Salim Kutta, garnered widespread attention during the winter session held in Nagpur last December. Prompted by public outcry, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry through a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Subsequently, under the guidance of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Badgujar was interrogated by the city crime branch.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: The district chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sudhakar Badgujar, finds himself embroiled in controversy as a case has been registered against him in connection with a dance party featuring himself with Mumbai blast accused Salim Kutta. The Adgaon police station initiated legal action against Badgujar under the Unlawful Acts (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following an investigation that linked him to the event.

The video footage of the party, which included Salim Kutta, garnered widespread attention during the winter session held in Nagpur last December. Prompted by public outcry, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry through a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Subsequently, under the guidance of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Badgujar was interrogated by the city crime branch.

Read Also
'Will finish Bramhins In 3 Minutes...,' Says Man; Case Filed Against Him In Pune
article-image

Following the inquiry, the Commissioner received a report that led to the registration of a case against Badgujar and Salim Kutta at Adgaon police station for their alleged involvement in illegal activities during the dance party.

Responding to the charges, Badgujar vehemently criticized the state and central government, accusing them of political vendetta and asserting that the case against him was fabricated under pressure. He condemned the lack of investigation by the police and deemed it an attempt to suppress opposition voices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With...

Nashik: Gram Sevak And One Other Person Caught Accepting Bribe

Nashik: Gram Sevak And One Other Person Caught Accepting Bribe

VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid...

VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid...

Video: RJ Sangram Says He Will Contest Lok Sabha Election From Pune with INC

Video: RJ Sangram Says He Will Contest Lok Sabha Election From Pune with INC

Pune: AAP Threatens Protest Over Polluted Rivers, Warns Of Sending Contaminated Water To PMC...

Pune: AAP Threatens Protest Over Polluted Rivers, Warns Of Sending Contaminated Water To PMC...