Nashik: Series Of Car Break-Ins Sparks Concerns

A string of thefts targeting vehicles by breaking car windows has rattled residents along Gangapur Road, KBT Circle, and Tidke Colony areas. According to reports, incidents occurred near these locations, prompting concerns among locals about the safety of their belongings.

Tushar Bhagwat, a resident of CIDCO, reported to authorities that the rear window of his car was smashed sometime between 6 pm and 7:30 pm on the evening of Tuesday, March 26. The thief made away with valuables amounting to ₹1.35 lakh, including an iPad, wallet, and cash. Subsequently, a case of theft was lodged at the Gangapur police station, initiating an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, Nishant Kumar, residing on Satpur-Someshwar Link Road, filed a complaint stating that a thief stole his laptop worth ₹50,000 by shattering the car's window on the same evening. The Mumbai Naka police are investigating the case.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder to residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their vehicles and belongings from such criminal activities. Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious behaviour or incidents promptly to prevent further incidents of theft in the area.