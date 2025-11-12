Nashik Secures 5th Position In CPCB's Clean Air Quality Rankings | Sudharshan Jha

Nashik has been ranked the fifth cleanest city in India in terms of air quality, according to the list released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Along with Nashik, three cities from Maharashtra have made it to the list — Ahilyanagar (2nd) and Mira-Bhayandar (4th) being the other two. Nashik’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 30, indicating excellent air quality.



As per the CPCB report, Shillong in Meghalaya topped the list with an AQI of 12, earning the title of the city with the best air quality in India. Ahilyanagar followed with an AQI of 25, Madurai in Tamil Nadu ranked third with 27, and Mira-Bhayandar recorded 29.

Once known for its cool and pleasant climate, Nashik continues to uphold its reputation for fresh and balanced air. The Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have been making consistent efforts to maintain this environmental balance and improve air quality across the city.