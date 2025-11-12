Ahead of Local Body Polls, Nashik Collector Orders Strict Adherence To Model Code Of Conduct |

Nashik: "To ensure that the general elections of eleven Nagar Panchayats, Nagar Parishads, and Municipal Councils in the district are conducted in a fair and fearless environment, all concerned departments should effectively implement the Model Code of Conduct," instructed Nashik Collector and District Magistrate Ayush Prasad.



A meeting was recently held at the Collector’s office under the chairmanship of Prasad regarding law and order and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the backdrop of the upcoming elections in the district.



Present on the occasion were Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balasaheb Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Assistant Commissioner of Municipal Administration Shyam Gosavi, and officials from various departments.



The District Collector said that the process of filing nomination papers for the elections has begun. For this purpose, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed, and various committees have been formed.



To ensure that voters can cast their votes in a free and fearless atmosphere, adequate police (security arrangements) should be made, and preventive measures should be taken wherever necessary.

Read Also Bhujbal-Kande Feud Casts Shadow Over Mahayuti Unity In Nashik



Voters should have access to sufficient facilities at polling stations. Efforts should also be made to increase voter turnout through public awareness campaigns and related initiatives.



Superintendent of Police Patil stated that the police department is alert and that security arrangements are being planned for each polling centre.

Assistant Commissioner Gosavi provided information about the preparations for the polling process.