Bhujbal-Kande Feud Casts Shadow Over Mahayuti Unity In Nashik |

Nashik: While the Congress has exercised its veto against including Raj Thackeray’s MNS, known for its aggressive stance on the issue of migrants, into the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Bhujbal–Kande dispute appears to have cast a shadow over the unity of the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance).

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP has proposed to the BJP that they contest the upcoming elections together by excluding MLA Suhas Kande, who holds sway in Nandgaon and Manmad municipalities. This has created a political deadlock just as municipal elections approach. Now, all eyes are on whether this impasse will be resolved in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ court.



In Nashik district politics, the rivalry between Bhujbal and Kande is well known. Once a staunch supporter of Chhagan Bhujbal, Suhas Kande has over time shifted loyalties—from MNS to the unified Shiv Sena, and now to Shinde's Sena—eventually establishing himself politically.

In the Nandgaon constituency, Kande has defeated both Pankaj Bhujbal and later Samir Bhujbal in two consecutive elections. Even when Chhagan Bhujbal was the Guardian Minister, Kande frequently opposed him.



Now, in the run-up to the local body elections, former MP Samir Bhujbal has proposed to BJP leader and state in-charge Girish Mahajan that the alliance should avoid working with MLA Kande and, by extension, the Shinde Sena in the district. Mahajan has also held separate discussions with Kande on the issue.

However, since Kande dominates the Manmad and Nandgaon municipalities, Samir Bhujbal’s suggestion that the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP contest jointly there has raised questions about the unity of the Grand Alliance. On this issue, Minister Girish Mahajan has taken a cautious stance, saying that the matter will be resolved at the state level—effectively buying time.





Focus on Minister Kokate’s Role



While the Bhujbal–Kande rivalry simmers within the Grand Alliance, Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate—who has been entrusted by the Ajit Pawar faction with election responsibilities for Nashik and two other districts—has yet to make any statement on the developments.

Bhujbal and Kokate are not known to be close allies in district politics. Moreover, the outspoken Kokate does not accord much respect to Minister Girish Mahajan. Hence, it will be interesting to see when and how Kokate declares his party’s official stand on the matter.



Whether Bhujbal’s stance ultimately becomes the party’s stance remains to be seen. With leaders of the Grand Alliance pulling in different directions, it appears likely that the issue of unity will eventually land before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for resolution.