Nashik: Sanap's Meeting With Bhujbal Farm Causes Stir In BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party's Dindori Lok Sabha coordinator and former MLA Balasaheb Sanap caused a stir within the BJP camp by meeting Chhagan Bhujbal, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister and potential candidate from Nashik, at his residence. Sanap's action, considered a breach of protocol within the Grand Alliance, raised eyebrows among party seniors.

Sanap, who has previously served as an MLA from the Nashik East assembly constituency, faced a setback in the 2019 elections when he was sidelined by the BJP. He subsequently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and contested the election, only to lose to the BJP's candidate. Following this defeat, Sanap returned to the BJP fold but was not assigned any significant responsibilities.

However, with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sanap was appointed as the coordinator for the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency by party seniors, rather than being considered as a candidate for Nashik. The political landscape has been dynamic, with competition brewing among candidates from the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The speculation surrounding the candidacy of Chhagan Bhujbal has added another layer of complexity to the equation.

Despite Bhujbal's candidacy not being finalised, Sanap's clandestine meeting with him at his residence two days ago has sparked curiosity and debate within political circles. The fact that none of the party leaders were aware of this meeting has fuelled speculation about its purpose and implications. Consequently, BJP leaders have expressed their discontent to party seniors over Sanap's actions.