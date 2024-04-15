Nashik: RTO Permission Mandatory For Campaign Vehicles

The Nashik Regional Transport Office has clarified that businesses and political campaigners will have to obtain permission from the RTO for advertising and promotional activities. Adhering to regulations regarding vehicle advertising, especially during election periods, is crucial. Seeking permission from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is mandatory for any form of advertisement on vehicles, whether it's for business purposes or election campaigns.

In the context of the Lok Sabha elections, candidates must obtain permission from the RTO to advertise using chariots or vehicles carrying campaign materials. This ensures compliance with the orders of the Collector and helps maintain transparency in the electoral process.

To obtain permission, applicants need to visit the RTO and submit the necessary vehicle documents along with an application form. The fee for advertising on vehicles varies based on the type of vehicle and the duration and location of the campaign. Additionally, technical inspections of the vehicles are conducted by the RTO to ensure compliance with safety standards. Separate rooms have been designated at the RTO, Collector's office, and taluka offices to facilitate the application process and streamline permissions.

By following these procedures and obtaining proper permissions, businesses and political campaigners can contribute to a transparent and lawful advertising environment while respecting regulatory requirements set by the authorities.