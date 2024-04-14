 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray's MNS Prepares Campaign List For Mahayuti Alliance, Extends Support To PM Modi
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | PTI

After the announcement of unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election, Raj Thackeray's MNS will prepare a list of leaders the 'Mahayuti' alliance can contact for poll coordination.

Thackeray on Saturday met his party men, office-bearers and frontal organisations, and asked them to canvas for the Mahayuti-backed candidates.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Raj said, “A list of campaigners will be released soon so Mahayuti leaders will know to whom they should contact in which region.”

Editorial: The Irrelevance Of Being Raj Thackeray
Thackeray said the matter concerning the building of the Ram temple had been pending since 1992 when the Babri mosque was demolished. “Had Narendra Modi not been there, Ram temple would not have been built, even after the Supreme Court's order. It would have remained as a pending issue,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray's Praise For PM Modi's Policies And Clarification On Party Stand

He also praised Modi for the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. He also suggested that Modi should give equal attention to all the states of the country.Thackeray reiterated he didn't change his stand to get any CM post but for the nation. “I have already cleared my stand on supporting Modi. It is true that I had criticised Modi for his wrong policies but my criticism was not because my 40 MLAs were stolen or because I wanted the CM post.”

When asked about his party workers and office-bearers have been resigning from the party, Raj said, “Whatever stand I have taken, it is for the benefit of the party. If anyone doesn't agree with it, he is free to leave the party.”

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Extends 'Unconditional Support' To PM...
MNS Chief's Demands And Criticism Of Shiv Sena's Approach

Thackeray, however, parried questions on whether he would address rallies for the Mahayuti.

Hitting back at the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, for “picking holes” in his support to Modi, the MNS chief said they have “jaundiced eyes”.

Thackeray said he has certain demands about Maharashtra, including giving classical language status to Marathi and restoration of forts in the state which will be conveyed to the BJP

