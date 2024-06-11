Nashik: Residents May Face Water Cuts Soon | File Photo

The water supply for city dwellers is now dependent on monsoon, as there is a fifteen-day water shortage anticipated until July 31. Adequate rainfall could prevent a worsening water crisis; otherwise, the situation may deteriorate. Despite the conclusion of the Lok Sabha code of conduct, efforts to dig trenches in the Gangapur Dam by the Municipal Corporation have been halted due to the State Election Commission's code of conduct for the teachers' constituency election.

Previously, water was released to Jayakwadi from the Gangapur and Darna groups to alleviate Marathwada's water scarcity, reducing the municipal water reserves significantly.

The work was first got affected by Lok Sabha MCC

The Water Resources Department has permitted the extraction of dead water stock from Gangapur Dam. For that, it was necessary the dam's level drop below 598 meters, an intake well (char) must be dug to draw water from the dam's central part to the jack well. A survey tender process was initiated by the water supply department, but it stalled on March 15 due to the Lok Sabha code of conduct.

A letter seeking survey permission was sent to the Urban Development Department, but it was not acted upon. Despite resumed correspondence, no approval was granted, leaving the water supply issue unresolved for another year.

With the formation of a new government post-Lok Sabha elections, the code of conduct ended temporarily, allowing the Municipal Water Supply Department to proceed with trench-digging activities. However, the State Election Commission's letter extended the code of conduct for the Nashik Teacher Constituency elections, obstructing these efforts again. Without early rains, the city faces a prolonged water shortage.