Factionalism Threatens MNS's Strength in Nashik Amid Calls for Leadership Focus | ANI

In Nashik, a resurgence of factionalism within the Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS) is evident. Discussions suggest that party chief Raj Thackeray and youth leader Amit Thackeray have been less attentive in recent years. Nashik, once a stronghold of MNS, has seen an increase in factionalism among its leaders, directly affecting the party's performance.

With upcoming Assembly and potential municipal elections, there is a growing consensus that both Raj and Amit Thackeray need to focus on rebuilding the organisation to restore its strength in Nashik.

Recently, the MNS supported the Grand Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections, backing former MP Hemant Godse, the Mahayuti candidate in Nashik. Despite organising a grand gathering, youth leader Amit Thackeray did not attend, although three senior party leaders from Mumbai were present.

Infamous misal party

Following Godse's election loss, state vice president Parag Shintre organised a "misal party," inviting selected party workers to record their sentiments for Raj Thackeray. However, the event went viral on social media, perceived as a violation of party discipline. Consequently, Raj Thackeray dismissed Shintre from his position. Shintre resigned from the party two days later, highlighting the ongoing factionalism in the MNS in Nashik.

The MNS was in power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation from 2012 to 2017, with three out of four city MLAs from MNS. However, factionalism affected the party in the 2014 Assembly elections, with BJP capturing seats from MNS MLAs. The party faced a significant setback in the 2017 municipal elections, winning only five seats.

During their tenure, Raj Thackeray made efforts for Nashik's development, with projects worth crores of rupees, including the successful Kumbh Mela and the creation of a ring road. Despite these achievements, the party failed to effectively communicate their successes to the public due to internal strife.