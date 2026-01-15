 Nashik Records 26.52% Voter Turnout By Afternoon; Polling Continues Till 5:30 PM
Nashik Records 26.52% Voter Turnout By Afternoon; Polling Continues Till 5:30 PM

The polling process for the Nashik Municipal Corporation general elections 2025-26 began today (January 15, 2026) at 7:30 AM. In the first six hours (7:30 AM to 1:30 PM), 26.52 percent voting was recorded in the city. This information was provided by the Municipal Corporation Election Authorised Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Laxmikant Satalkar.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Nashik: The polling process for the Nashik Municipal Corporation general elections 2025-26 began today (January 15, 2026) at 7:30 AM. In the first six hours (7:30 AM to 1:30 PM), 26.52 percent voting was recorded in the city. This information was provided by the Municipal Corporation Election Authorised Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Laxmikant Satalkar.

The voter turnout is expected to increase further in the afternoon. In some wards, technical difficulties were encountered with the EVM machines in the morning, causing voters to stand in queues and resulting in a slight delay. However, election officials promptly replaced or repaired the machines, ensuring the smooth continuation of the polling process.

A total of 735 candidates are in the fray for 122 seats, including 527 party candidates and 208 independent candidates. Out of the total 13,60,722 voters in the city, 6,56,675 are women, 7,03,968 are men, and 79 are transgender voters. Polling will continue until 5:30 PM, and the counting of votes will take place tomorrow (January 16) at 10:00 AM.

This election is expected to witness a fierce contest between the MahaYuti (BJP, Shiv Sena-Shinde faction, NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-Uddhav faction, Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction), along with MNS and independent candidates. In the 2017 elections, the voter turnout was 61.60 percent. The administration has appealed to the voters to cast their votes peacefully and enthusiastically.

