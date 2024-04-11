Nashik: Namaz At Eidgah Maidan On Ramadan Eid

Tejal Ghorpade

Holy Ramadan Eid was celebrated throughout Nashik on April 11 with fervour and enthusiasm. Special preparations were made for mass Namaz on the occasion of Ramadan Eid on behalf of the Municipal Corporation to conduct community prayers at the historic Shahjani Eidgah ground.

The Muslim festival of Ramadan, which follows a month of fasting and teaches sacrifice, dedication, and brotherhood, was celebrated in a traditional manner in Nashik city on Thursday. Muslim brothers offered prayers at the historic Shahjahani Idgah ground in festive and bracing surroundings. City-i-Khatib Hisamuddin Ashrafie delivered a message to the people, emphasizing the need for communal harmony and unity to strengthen the country. Accordingly, at eight o'clock in the morning, Muslim brothers started thronging the Eidgah ground. With clear sunlight, the enthusiasm of Muslim brothers increased, and hundreds attended Eid prayers. A special prayer was made for brotherhood in the country.

