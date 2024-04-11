PHOTOS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 With Prayers, Greetings & Roses

By: Rahul M | April 11, 2024
Muslim men were seen breaking their Ramadan fast and welcoming the Shawwal crescent moon at Iftar celebrations organised at the iconic Jama Masjid at Bandra.
On the Eid day, many visited mosques for special prayers. They were traditionally dressed to mark the occasion while heading to the Hazrat Shaikh Misri Dargah in Antop Hill.
In a friendly gesture, people extended wishes to the police on duty and presented them with a rose. This photo surfaced from the YMCA Ground in Agripada.
Similar scenes were witnessed at Ghatkopar where people stood in lines to greet and wish cops.
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations dressed the streets of Bandra in a festive mood as many devotees offered prayers there.
One of the visuals capturing the festival spirit showed people offering namaaz as a metro rail passed by from the top.
