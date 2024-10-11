 Nashik Rally Promotes Nature Conservation with Mascots and Indigenous Tree Awareness During Navratri Festivities
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Rally Promotes Nature Conservation with Mascots and Indigenous Tree Awareness During Navratri Festivities

Nashik Rally Promotes Nature Conservation with Mascots and Indigenous Tree Awareness During Navratri Festivities

With large crowds arriving at the Kalika Mata Mandir, the rally took place along the old Mumbai-Agra highway, from Aranya School to the temple. Forest Development Corporation officers used the event to emphasize the importance of preserving native trees

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Rally Promotes Nature Conservation with Mascots and Indigenous Tree Awareness During Navratri Festivities |

In an effort to promote nature conservation, the Forest Development Corporation held a public awareness rally in Nashik featuring "Sheru" and "Bittu," mascots. The mascots shared a conservation message with devotees and residents gathered for the Navratri and Dussehra festivities.

With large crowds arriving at the Kalika Mata Mandir, the rally took place along the old Mumbai-Agra highway, from Aranya School to the temple. Forest Development Corporation officers used the event to emphasize the importance of preserving native trees like Shami, Apta, Bel, and Raktchandan, highlighting their medicinal properties and urging citizens to safeguard these precious species, which are essential for the environment and humanity alike.

The traditional practice of offering Apta leaves during Vijayadashami also reinforced the message of conservation. Additionally, the event informed attendees about the availability of Gadchiroli district teak at government rates.

The rally was organized under the guidance of Nashik Region Regional Manager Sidhesh Sawardekar and included support from various officials like Chief Conservator of Forests Rishikesh Ranjan and Divisional Forest Officer Vishal Mali. Field officers and staff from across the district joined the awareness drive, successfully engaging the community in the mission of forest and tree conservation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside
Read Also
Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks...
article-image

Objective of the campaign

Educating citizens about the ecological significance of indigenous trees like Shami and Apta is crucial for fostering a deeper appreciation of our local environment. By encouraging tree plantation initiatives, we can emphasize the importance of protecting these valuable species. A wonderful way to promote conservation is by reviving the tradition of gifting Shami and Apta saplings instead of their leaves on Vijayadashami, turning this gesture into a meaningful act of nature preservation. Indigenous trees are often regarded as nature's "gold," and conserving them is essential for ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik News: Yashwant Mandai to Be Demolished, NMC Faces Loss in Market Fee Collection, Businessman...

Nashik News: Yashwant Mandai to Be Demolished, NMC Faces Loss in Market Fee Collection, Businessman...

Pune: CBI Initiates Probe Against MoD Official In Misappropriation & Bribery Cases

Pune: CBI Initiates Probe Against MoD Official In Misappropriation & Bribery Cases

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: All Accused Are From Madhya Pradesh, Have Criminal History, Were Drunk...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: All Accused Are From Madhya Pradesh, Have Criminal History, Were Drunk...

Nashik Sees Heavy Rain and Hail; Camera Theft Incident Reported at City Center Mall

Nashik Sees Heavy Rain and Hail; Camera Theft Incident Reported at City Center Mall

7 New Police Stations In Pune, 4 In Pimpri-Chinchwad Inaugurated

7 New Police Stations In Pune, 4 In Pimpri-Chinchwad Inaugurated