Nashik Rally Promotes Nature Conservation with Mascots and Indigenous Tree Awareness During Navratri Festivities |

In an effort to promote nature conservation, the Forest Development Corporation held a public awareness rally in Nashik featuring "Sheru" and "Bittu," mascots. The mascots shared a conservation message with devotees and residents gathered for the Navratri and Dussehra festivities.

With large crowds arriving at the Kalika Mata Mandir, the rally took place along the old Mumbai-Agra highway, from Aranya School to the temple. Forest Development Corporation officers used the event to emphasize the importance of preserving native trees like Shami, Apta, Bel, and Raktchandan, highlighting their medicinal properties and urging citizens to safeguard these precious species, which are essential for the environment and humanity alike.

The traditional practice of offering Apta leaves during Vijayadashami also reinforced the message of conservation. Additionally, the event informed attendees about the availability of Gadchiroli district teak at government rates.

The rally was organized under the guidance of Nashik Region Regional Manager Sidhesh Sawardekar and included support from various officials like Chief Conservator of Forests Rishikesh Ranjan and Divisional Forest Officer Vishal Mali. Field officers and staff from across the district joined the awareness drive, successfully engaging the community in the mission of forest and tree conservation.

Objective of the campaign

Educating citizens about the ecological significance of indigenous trees like Shami and Apta is crucial for fostering a deeper appreciation of our local environment. By encouraging tree plantation initiatives, we can emphasize the importance of protecting these valuable species. A wonderful way to promote conservation is by reviving the tradition of gifting Shami and Apta saplings instead of their leaves on Vijayadashami, turning this gesture into a meaningful act of nature preservation. Indigenous trees are often regarded as nature's "gold," and conserving them is essential for ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.