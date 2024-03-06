Nashik: Quick-Thinking 12-Year-Old Boy Locks Leopard In Room, CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

In a remarkable display of quick thinking, a 12-year-old boy found himself face to face with a leopard and managed to lock it inside a room until help arrived. The incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded in Nashik's Malegaon and quickly went viral on social media.

Mohit Ahire was apparently engrossed in a mobile game inside an office cabin of a wedding hall when the leopard unexpectedly entered the room. Despite the initial shock, Ahire managed to stay calm and went unnoticed by the wildcat.

Recalling the intense moment, Ahire described how the leopard's proximity left him with little space to maneuver. With a steady nerve, he slipped out of the office unnoticed by the leopard and swiftly locked the door behind him. The incident occurred around 7am on Tuesday.

The owner of the wedding hall revealed that earlier in the morning, the leopard had been spotted in the nearby residential area, prompting a search by locals, police, and forest officials. Ahire informed his father about the trapped leopard, prompting a swift response from authorities.

Forest officer from the Malegaon range quickly coordinated with the Nashik City team to tranquilise and rescue the five-year-old male leopard. The presence of agricultural fields nearby and the proximity of the river have led to occasional sightings of leopards in the area, according to forest officials.

Ahire's quick action and composure in the face of danger have earned him praise and admiration, highlighting the importance of remaining calm and collected during wildlife encounters.