Nashik Police Launch WhatsApp Helpline To Combat Crime, Warn Political Backers

The police department’s aggressive campaign to make Nashik a crime-free city continues unabated, leaving both criminals and their political backers shaken.

Following clear instructions from the Chief Minister not to shield even members of his own party, the morale of the police force has risen sharply. In this context, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has announced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline — 9923323311 — urging citizens to share information about anyone spreading fear or engaging in criminal activities.

Determined to uphold law and order, Nashik Police have launched an all-out operation to eradicate organized crime. Under the mission to dismantle every form of gangsterism, the police have begun to corner those creating terror and send a clear message that law alone rules in Nashik. The force aims to demoralize criminals to the extent that they themselves acknowledge Nashik as a fortress of law enforcement.

Chief Minister’s Full Support Boosts Police Confidence

During his visit to Nashik on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Police Commissioner to crush the terror network in the city and made it clear that no political leader—regardless of party—should be spared if found backing criminals. Since then, the police have intensified their operations, even acting firmly against leaders from BJP, RPI, and the Shinde Sena. This has sent shockwaves across political circles.

Key Arrests Made

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Ajay Bagul, a suspect in the Ganga Pur (Vise Mala) firing case who had been absconding. Along with him, Pappu Jadhav and another accomplice have also been detained. The main accused, Tukaram Chothwe and Ajay Borisa, are still on the run, and police are actively pursuing them.

“In Nashik, only the law rules — not any ‘bhai’, ‘dada’, or ‘boss’. If you know of anyone involved in such activities, send their details to WhatsApp number 9923323311. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential. We seek the cooperation of all citizens to make Nashik crime-free. Our campaign against politically connected criminals will continue relentlessly,” said Sandeep Karnik, Police Commissioner, Nashik.