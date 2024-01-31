 Nashik: Police Informant Arrested With 28 Tola Gold Jewellery Valued At ₹16.5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Police Informant Arrested With 28 Tola Gold Jewellery Valued At ₹16.5 Lakh

Nashik: Police Informant Arrested With 28 Tola Gold Jewellery Valued At ₹16.5 Lakh

This recent crackdown has dealt a blow to criminal activities in Police Commissionerate Circle Two

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Police Informant Arrested With 28 Tola Gold Jewellery Valued At ₹16.5 Lakh |

The Crime Investigation Team of Nashik Road Police has successfully apprehended a criminal who was working as an informer for the police, leading to the seizure of 28 tolas of gold jewellery valued at around ₹16.5 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut disclosed that this operation also uncovered the theft of 74 sacks of fertilizer worth ₹10 lakh, along with the vehicle used for the theft, through information provided by another criminal. This recent crackdown has dealt a blow to criminal activities in Police Commissionerate Circle Two.

Providing further details, Deputy Commissioner Raut revealed that Vishal alias Pappu Prakash Gangurde, aged 38 and residing at Kailashji Society, Jail Road, Nashik Road, was apprehended by Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke and Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Shelke of the Crime Investigation Squad from Unit One. The seized 28 tolas and 6 grams of gold jewellery, valued at ₹16.5 lakh, were linked to a murder case registered at Suburban Police Station and six instances of theft in Nashik Road.

Read Also
Pune Police Personnel Suspended For Selling Stolen Vehicles Without Court Permissions
article-image

Additionally, arrests were made in connection with the case, including Prashant Vishnupant Nagare, Harshal Chandrakant Mhse, and Chetan Madhukar Chavan, who were found to have purchased the stolen gold.

Gangurde, the prime suspect, had a history of indebtedness and was adept at evading law enforcement. He cunningly navigated police investigations by posing as a police informant and utilising his familiarity with police procedures. However, through diligent efforts by Unit One and Nashik Road Police, he was eventually apprehended, leading to a significant breakthrough in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Water Connections, Disconnects 74

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Water Connections, Disconnects 74

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Missing 23-Year-Old Youth Found Dead In Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Missing 23-Year-Old Youth Found Dead In Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Led By MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Depositors Stage 'Thiyya Andolan' - See Photos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Led By MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Depositors Stage 'Thiyya Andolan' - See Photos

Pune: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Warns Of Hunger Strike From February 10

Pune: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Warns Of Hunger Strike From February 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prostitution Racket Masquerading As Spas Busted, 13 Sex Workers Rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prostitution Racket Masquerading As Spas Busted, 13 Sex Workers Rescued