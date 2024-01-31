Nashik: Police Informant Arrested With 28 Tola Gold Jewellery Valued At ₹16.5 Lakh |

The Crime Investigation Team of Nashik Road Police has successfully apprehended a criminal who was working as an informer for the police, leading to the seizure of 28 tolas of gold jewellery valued at around ₹16.5 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut disclosed that this operation also uncovered the theft of 74 sacks of fertilizer worth ₹10 lakh, along with the vehicle used for the theft, through information provided by another criminal. This recent crackdown has dealt a blow to criminal activities in Police Commissionerate Circle Two.

Providing further details, Deputy Commissioner Raut revealed that Vishal alias Pappu Prakash Gangurde, aged 38 and residing at Kailashji Society, Jail Road, Nashik Road, was apprehended by Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke and Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Shelke of the Crime Investigation Squad from Unit One. The seized 28 tolas and 6 grams of gold jewellery, valued at ₹16.5 lakh, were linked to a murder case registered at Suburban Police Station and six instances of theft in Nashik Road.

Additionally, arrests were made in connection with the case, including Prashant Vishnupant Nagare, Harshal Chandrakant Mhse, and Chetan Madhukar Chavan, who were found to have purchased the stolen gold.

Gangurde, the prime suspect, had a history of indebtedness and was adept at evading law enforcement. He cunningly navigated police investigations by posing as a police informant and utilising his familiarity with police procedures. However, through diligent efforts by Unit One and Nashik Road Police, he was eventually apprehended, leading to a significant breakthrough in the case.