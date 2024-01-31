Pune Police Personnel Suspended For Selling Stolen Vehicles Without Court Permissions |

Four Pune police personnel have been suspended for misusing stolen vehicles. The officers, stationed at Loni Kalbhor police station, were found to have sold nine stolen vehicles without department or court authorisation



According to the information provided, DCP R Raja (Zone 5) has suspended police constables Dayanand Gaikwad, Santosh Andare, Tukaram Pandhare, and Rajesh Darade. All four constables were stationed at Loni Kalbhor police station.



Accused arrested on Jan 24

As per police reports, a vehicle theft case was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station in 2023. Following the detection, the police arrested the accused, Balasaheb Ghadge, on January 25, 2024. Additionally, Imran Shaikh, involved in the scrap business, was also apprehended. Upon investigation by senior officials, it was revealed that the four police officers misused their authority and sold the nine vehicles directly to the scrap dealer.



DCP R Raja stated, "Recently, the Urali Kanchan police station was inaugurated, and it falls under Pune Rural police. During the division of assets between the Loni Kalbhor and Urali Kanchan police stations, it came to our notice that four police personnel had sold the stolen vehicles. Whenever the police detect a case, court permission is required to sell or auction the vehicle. However, they did not obtain any permission and directly sold the vehicles."