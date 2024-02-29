Nashik: Police Crackdown Unveils Inter-State House Burglary Racket

Nashik: In a significant breakthrough, the Nashik Rural Police have dismantled a sprawling inter-state house burglary syndicate, apprehending a network of criminals involved in a spate of burglaries across Nashik city and Malegaon. The crackdown follows a series of unsolved crimes, including the recent break-in at Hotel Sai Plaza in Talegaon Shivara near Igatpuri.

The modus operandi of this racket involved cutting through the kitchen windows of these establishments to gain entry, with the thieves making off with a substantial sum of money. This incident adds to the tally of four burglaries reported in the Igatpuri and Ghoti areas over the past two months, highlighting a growing trend of theft targeting hotels and liquor shops.

Following meticulous surveillance by the police, Hasan Hamza Kutty, a resident of Nashik, emerged as a key suspect. Upon interrogation, Kutty confessed to his involvement in the burglaries, implicating his accomplices from Nashik city and Malegaon. A coordinated operation led to the apprehension of Kutty and ten other suspects, including the notorious criminal Sheikh Taufiq Sheikh Suleman, alias Papa Fitting, from Malegaon.

Read Also Maharashtra ATS Busts Racket Tampering Aadhar Data, 1 Man Arrested

The arrested include Dilip Rumal Singh Jadhav (23), Anil Chattar Singh Dawar (26), Mustafa Abdul Ansari (25), Syed Ismail Syed Zahoor (42), Syed Sheikh Majid alias Saeed Budya (34), Mohammad Aslam Abdul Sattar (38), Syed Nizam Syed Anwar(40), Hanif Khan Iqbal Khan (32), and Sheikh Taufiq Sheikh Suleman alias Papa Fitting (26). The accused were detained from Malegaon and Nashik.

The arrests shed light on a web of criminal activity spanning multiple states, with Kutty alone facing the charges in 32 burglary cases. The recovered loot, including foreign liquor, vehicles, and stolen cash, amounts to an estimated value of ₹12 lakhs. The accused have been remanded to custody as investigations continue across Igatpuri, Ghoti, and Dindori police stations.