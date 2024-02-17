 Maharashtra ATS Busts Racket Tampering Aadhar Data, 1 Man Arrested
Few persons had been uploading the information of citizens, through the unauthorised websites, to update their Aadhaar.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
article-image

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have unearthed a racket wherein few persons had been uploading the information of citizens, through the unauthorised websites, to update their Aadhaar.

Details of case

According to the police, the complainant in the case is RL Chavan, police sub-inspector, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar unit. Earlier this month, an information was received that in a shop at Bharat Nagar, a man was uploading the information of citizens coming to him in an unauthorised manner in his laptop by tampering with the ecosystem of Aadhaar. In order to verify the information, an ATS team reached the spot.

At the said shop, the police team saw a person identified as HH Syed, 52, using a printer, scanner, a biometric machine, a laptop and Wi-Fi. A district coordinator of Aadhaar who had accompanied the police, inspected the laptop and found that Syed was working on two websites. Syed told the police that the said websites were provided by a man. The coordinator confirmed that the websites were not the official ones used for the government's Aadhaar system.

On checking the laptop, the officials found that Syed had already filled in details on the dashboard for updating the Aadhaar card of 38 citizens.

The ATS has booked Syed under section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, section 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act and related sections of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.

