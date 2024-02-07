Mumbai: Bangladeshi Man Arrested With Fake PAN & Aadhar Cards From Andheri | Representational Image

An individual has been apprehended by Mumbai Police for entering India unlawfully from Bangladesh. The authorities found both an Aadhar card and PAN card in the possession of the accused, with a Pune address indicated on the recovered Aadhar card.

How the Police nabbed the accused

According to the information received from Sahar police, they had received information that a Bangladeshi person is living illegally in Marol area of ​​Andheri. The police laid a trap at Marol Naka and as soon as the accused arrived, he was taken into custody and interrogation started, then he started misleading the police.

But after searching him, the police recovered Indian PAN card, Aadhar card and Bangladeshi currency from him. An application was found in the accused's mobile through which he used to talk to his relatives present in Bangladesh.

An official of Sahar Police said that the accused had come to India a year ago and lived in Simpoli area of Borivali, Mumbai. Aadhaar card with Pune address was found with him on which the name Sukerali Khalek Mandal was written and a Bangladeshi currency note was also found with the accused.

An officer of Sahar police said that the police is now investigating how the accused got the Aadhaar card and PAN card made.