 Mumbai News: Bangladeshi Man Held With Fake Passport; Travelled To 8 Nations With It
Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Sahar Police arrested a Bangladeshi passenger identified as Mohammad Mukbul Abdul Barik who had arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to go to Saudi Arabia. The police seized a fake Indian passport from him and investigation revealed that he had traveled to various countries in the last eight years on this passport.

According to the information recived by Sahar Police, Mohammad Muqbul arrived at the international airport at 7.30 pm on Sunday evening to go to Saudi Arabia. When he showed his passport, boarding pass and ticket to the immigration officials, it was revealed that he was born in Kolkata and that he had obtained his passport from the passport office there. But he was detained for questioning as he was suspected to be a Bangladeshi citizen. In this interrogation, he admitted that he is a Bangladeshi citizen.

A police officer told that 25 years ago he came to India from Bangladesh. After that he applied for an Indian passport in 2014 by making bogus documents. On this bogus passport, he went abroad for work several times between 2016 and 2024.

As soon as this matter came to light, the immigration officials handed him over to Sahar police. In this case, on the complaint of Immigration Officer Dhirendra Singh Arjun Singh Shekhawat, the police had registered a case against Mohammad Mukbul under the section of the Foreign Persons Act for obtaining an Indian passport by submitting fake documents.

Sahar police has arrested Mohammad Mukbul Abdul Barik and is investigating.

