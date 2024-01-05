Mumbai News: Caught With Fake Passport, Man Escapes From Custody

Representative pic

A man has been booked for allegedly escaping from the police custody after being caught for flying on a fake passport. The accused was identified as Taranpreet Singh from Haryana, who landed at the Mumbai airport from Dubai on Thursday.

Accused looked older than his age on passport

According to the police, he presented his passport and boarding pass at the immigration counter for verification. The official grew suspicious because his age mentioned on the passport was 20 years, however, he looked older. When he was unable to give satisfactory replies, he was handed over to the wing in-charge for further investigation.

Accused fled on pretext of making a call

During the inquiry, Singh admitted that the age on his passport was incorrect. Subsequently, the wing in-charge asked him to show documents for verifying his age. The accused said that he needed to contact his family to get the documents. On the pretext of a weak network, he went out of the cabin to make a call, and fled.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Passport Act at the Sahar police station.