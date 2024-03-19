Nashik: Party Signs Remain Displayed Even After MCC Deadline Ends

Despite the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and extensive efforts by the MCC Cell to remove defacements, political party signs continue to be prominently displayed at their offices across the city, raising concerns about MCC violations.

The MCC Cell, which claims to have removed over 20,000 defacements from public and private properties, seems to have overlooked party offices in its enforcement efforts. While directives have been issued to remove all defacements related to political parties, many party offices are still adorned with banners, posters, and logos even after the 72-hour deadline elapsed post-MCC implementation.

According to the MCC guidelines, no political party-related material, including banners, posters, or images, is permitted without prior permission during the MCC period. Failure to comply may result in legal action by government agencies. Despite repeated reminders from the MCC Cell, party offices continue to flout these regulations.

The MCC Cell has urged political parties to seek permission from the MCC Cell before displaying any party-related material on their premises. However, no applications have been received from the political parties despite communications from the MCC Cell teams.

In response to these violations, Rajendra Wagh, Deputy Collector and Nodal Officer of the MCC Cell, emphasized that while over 20,000 defacements have been removed, political parties must adhere to MCC guidelines. He warned of potential action against parties failing to comply with MCC regulations.

As the MCC Cell continues its efforts to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the spotlight remains on political parties to ensure compliance and refrain from violating the MCC guidelines. Failure to do so may result in legal repercussions, highlighting the importance of adhering to electoral regulations during the election period.